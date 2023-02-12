Family massacre in New Orleans believed to be planned

A family of four was discovered to have been critically shot in a home south of downtown New Orleans. Investigators suspected the incident to be a murder-suicide case that was planned by one or both parents.

Subsequent to a 911 call from an unnamed caller, the family was found in a home in Harvey around 7:50 a.m. local time Thursday. The call informed the police that they could find four bodies in that home, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III told reporters.

Massacre in New Orleans

The dead bodies of the parents were in the bedroom of the house, Lopinto said. It was not clear where the other two victims, a 20-year-old, man and a 14-year-old boy, were located.

Their names have not been released as authorities in New Orleans are still trying to notify next of kin, but Lopinto said the father was a former police officer. He did not disclose the agency where the man worked at.

The 20-year-old appeared to be the biological son of the woman and the stepson of the man, the sheriff said. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they are still working to confirm the biological parents of the 14-year-old.

Lopinto added the couple appeared to be having financial difficulties, characterizing it as a “destitute situation.”

“The house is pretty deplorable inside itself, but there are some notes along with weapons that indicate it looks like it’s going to be some type of murder-suicide, either by one or by two,” he told reporters.

Lopinto said “some of the information could make me believe they decided to do this together, the parents” but did not elaborate, adding that the coroner’s office will make the final determination.

“I don’t want to speculate too far because that may not be the case, but let us look into that,” he added.

There was “more than one weapon accessible,” Lopinto said, but it’s unclear what kind or how many may have been used.

The family also had a dog that was picked up by people from the animal shelter.

