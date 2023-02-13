Serena Williams shocks fans with drastic weight loss

Tennis superstar Serena William is looking curvier and slimmer than her usual self lately, promoting her new clothing line with a sexy Instagram photo.

The dress is part of the Easton Midi in Blue line in her S by Serena collection. The gorgeous figure hugging zip up dress accentuated all her curves fantastically.

Serena Williams paired her dress with a set of clear, open-toe heels and her hair pulled back in a high ponytail. Her picture received more than 217,000 likes and more than 3,000 fans came up with captions based on her request.

Request By Serena Williams

Some of them were as follows;

“Never blue with this blue hue”

- Advertisement -

“A– for days… That’s the caption… A– for days”

“Body banging blue looks good on you Ms Serena”

“You lost weight? Don’t lose the curves though, queen doing queen things!”

“Somebody’s gotten in shape for Wimbledon. MARK IT!”

The S by Serena Williams line was launched as a self-funded company in 2018 and was designed to “empower people to look and feel their absolute best” The line carries dresses, bodysuits and skirt sets.

- Advertisement -

The brand was featured in the New York Fashion Week just one year after its soft launch.

“It was the most amazing experience,” said Williams in a Forbes interview.

Williams said that she had enrolled in fashion school in between her tennis tournaments. She attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale where she studied fashion design.

“Somewhere in between winning Wimbledon and the US Open I was in school, doing fashion projects. I invested in my tennis and I invested in my, you know, that part of my life but I never invested in my other passion, which was fashion, so I started S by Serena. We want to offer really high-end fashion,” said Williams.

Serena Williams clothing line prices range from between $14.99 and $300.

- Advertisement -

Fans can check out her clothing brand at Sbyserena.com.

Read More News

Related Posts