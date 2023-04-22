Caring for your brain health, never do these things as you get older

The brain is an intricate and complex organ and deserves your tender loving attention and care. As you get older it’s really important to pay more attention to your daily habits and how they affect your brain and general health.

A sharp brain will keep you independent and healthy. According to Eat This Not That magazine in an interview with licensed physician Dr Mike Bohl the importance of caring for your brain as you age cannot be underestimated.

“This may sound like a broken record, but when it comes to brain health, there’s no substitute for a healthy diet, exercise, getting enough sleep and reducing stress.”

He advocates eating a healthy diet that comprises plant based food, lean proteins like fish and chicken, healthy fats, not smoking and limiting your alcohol intake as well a getting in a minimum of one and a half hours of aerobic exercise each week. Games and crossword puzzles are also excellent workouts for the brain.

Here are other important things to remember;

Getting enough sleep for brain health

- Advertisement -

“Older adults tend to need slightly less sleep than younger adults (seven to eight hours instead of seven to nine hours) but it’s important just the same.”

The National Institute of Aging says that if you’re not getting enough restful Z’s your might feel forgetful, irritable, depressed or suffer from more falls.

Being sociable

Maintaining a good social circle is important for brain health. “You can be social in person, like going on a walk with a friend, or be social in other ways, like having a conversation with a family member on the phone,” said Dr Bohl.

Not drinking too much

Your brain can be compromised if you drink too much alcohol and that includes wine, beer and cocktails. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says that drinking alcohol makes it much more difficult for the areas of your brain that are in charge of memory, balance and speech to effectively perform their jobs. This can increase your risk of suffering from an injury or health risks.

Being sedentary

Do not sit for too long. “If you work at a desk job or otherwise spend a significant amount of time sitting and not moving around, try to find ways to get more activity into your daily life, such as doing chores or going on a walk during lunchtime.”

Not being able to cope with stress

- Advertisement -

The Premier Neurology Center states that chronic stress can affect your brain badly. Your levels of cortisol will be heightened on a regular basis, which can lead to other issues with sleeping, digestion, and your immune system. Stress alters the structure of the brain, kills new class in the brain and puts you at risk of mental illness, explained Dr Bohl.

Read More News

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts