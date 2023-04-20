Elon Musk SUBSCRIBES to Mr Beast’s Twitter profile for $5/month

Mr Beast recently went on a bragging spree claiming that Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter is currently subscribing to his profile at $5 a month. He jokingly asks “who is really in charge now?” to his nearly 20 million followers. Fans are going crazy with this tweet, and he has been receiving tons of congratulatory wishes.

According to Sportskeeda, Elon Musk had initial ideas to make Twitter profitable, including a dedicated revenue stream for content creators and Twitter Blue. The dedicated revenue stream is a subscription-based service with additional features. However, Twitter Blue is facing backlash from prominent figures like LeBron James, who are unwilling to pay a monthly fee.

In February 2023, Musk announces that Twitter would share ad revenue with creators in an effort to attract more content creators to the platform. As a result, Twitter is gradually allowing creators to opt for a subscription-based model. This concept was previously discussed by MrBeast when he mentioned the possibility of becoming the new Twitter CEO around the time Musk conducted a poll about stepping down from the position.

Twitter users react to Mr Beast’s tweet

His tweet is garnering about 22 million views, and it is still growing. Other users jokingly reply by saying that he needs to change his profile picture. The recommendation to spend the $5 Elon Musk is paying to Mr Beast should be spent in good use with a new profile picture.

Others are claiming that he is now the new CEO of Twitter. There are a plethora of content creators on Twitter offering subscription only content. However, it appears that Mr Beast is the only one that has Elon Musk subscribing to him. Hence, people are crowning him the “new” CEO of the social media platform.

Another user states that the content creator is still paying Elon $8 a month. Elon’s $5 subscription to his platform still leaves him a $3 deficit.

Twitter profiles of dating apps like Plenty of Fish are leaving funny comments under the content creator’s tweet. It appears that major corporations are joining in the fun of seeing Elon Musk subscribing to another person.

