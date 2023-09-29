Brain Implant: Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture now ready for human trials

After controversial tests on monkeys, Elon Musk’s groundbreaking company, Neuralink, is pushing forward with its pioneering brain implant venture with the launch of the first-ever volunteer human trials for its revolutionary brain-computer interface (BCI).

“Brain Implant” human trial criteria

The “PRIME Study” (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) has officially commenced its recruitment process, seeking participants who meet specific criteria. Are you at least 22 years old, and do you suffer from quadriplegia resulting from a spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)? If you do, you may qualify to be part of this historic medical device trial.

The goal for Neuralink is nothing short of transformative: to evaluate the safety and functionality of their fully implantable, wireless BCI. This technology aims to empower individuals with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts alone. The project marks a significant step towards harnessing the incredible potential of the human brain.

Neuralink: Cutting-edge technology

During the PRIME Study, the N1 Implant will be strategically placed in a region of the brain responsible for movement intention. The delicate, ultra-fine threads, thinner than a human hair, will be inserted by the R1 Robot in a procedure designed for precision and safety. What’s most remarkable is that this implant is cosmetically invisible, ensuring it won’t be noticeable on the user’s head. The N1 Implant will record and transmit brain signals wirelessly to an app, enabling users to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.

A Six-Year Journey of Discovery

The PRIME trials are not a brief affair; they are expected to span approximately six years. Participants will need to make themselves available for regular follow-ups with Neuralink’s team of experts.

Rewriting the Future of Mobility

What’s in it for participants? Beyond the potential to gain a groundbreaking new way of interacting with the world, Neuralink promises to compensate participants for study-related costs, including travel expenses to and from the study site. This not only offers participants the chance to be part of pioneering medical research but also provides valuable support.

In the race to unlock the full potential of the human mind, Neuralink is leading the charge, inviting brave individuals to join them on a journey into uncharted territory.

