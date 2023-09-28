X users weirded out at Canadian schools giving kids to draw several pride flags as homework 

Over 10 years ago, schools all over the world would give their students mathematical or scientific homework. However, in the 2020s, it seems that specifically, Canadian schools are giving kids to draw up the number of pride flags, representing each sexuality as their homework. Conservatives are asking the relevance of all of this when it comes to learning.

According to CBC, they claim that Canadian children feel safe when there are pride flags all over the schools. Furthermore, there were several movements done by the conservatives in the country for the removal of it before pride month this year. There is a mixed reaction when it comes to displaying these flags in schools.

However, learning about the history and culture of the community is generally accepted among Canadians and Americans, but a primary focus on it is where the problem lies. Parents are concerned that children are not learning the fundamental knowledge they would typically learn at school due to the current woke agenda.

they are perverts and groomers — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) September 27, 2023

In addition to this, there are several users who feel that it is an agenda by groomers to target children in their youth. Furthermore, there are homophobic claims that all members of the LGBTQ+ community are wanting to exploit children in the western world. For the most part, this isn’t true, but conservatives won’t see it otherwise.

I think you beat me to it! lol — Patrick Henry (@henryy1976) September 26, 2023

Several users decide to post memes regarding the situation. A meme depicts a college graduate where the employer is asking him to exercise what he learnt in college. However, the meme shows that the only thing in his mind that he learnt in school was the LGBTQ+ flag. Others seem to agree with this meme.

It should the sylabus — pradeep (@gentledepu) September 26, 2023

Following that, many are stating that schools should prioritise teaching children Mathematics, Science, English and all the other important subjects. The topic of pride flags can be taught in a separate area, where if the children are interested to learn it, can learn it. Basic education should not be interfered with social and political agendas.

They want helpless imbeciles that depend on govt for everything. That’s why they crush everything that give an individual independence. Knowledge

Family

Faith

A trade — Tuco Politico (@wherearemykeys5) September 26, 2023

There are bold claims as to why the western governments are focusing more on social issues rather than basic education. Some users claim that the woke governments want activists instead of those who are able to work and feed themselves.

