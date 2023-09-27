Transgender child assaulter teacher spared from jail but teacher who refuse to acknowledge trans kids sent to jail 

It seems that in our current generation, it is perfectly acceptable for teachers to assault children as long as they respect their pronouns or in this case, transgender. However, most conservatives find this ridiculous and insane. Furthermore, most individuals could not care less about what pronouns someone else decides to call themselves today.

According to GBN news, conservative peer Baroness Nicholson seeks a sentence review for a transgender-identifying child assaulter. Peter Selby, aged 68, amassed 125,000 explicit child abuse images, with over 2,400 deemed Category A. Selby, born male, confessed to three indecent image charges and one extreme explicit material possession charge. Despite a maximum ten-year prison term, he received a suspended 14-month sentence due to fears of imprisonment.

However, in a twist of irony, the Daily Mail states, a teacher was jailed for refusing gender-neutral pronouns. Enoch Burke, arrested for violating a court order by teaching, stands by his Christian beliefs. Wilson’s Hospital School pursued his prison committal, citing ongoing school attendance against the order. The dispute started with his refusal to use ‘they’ instead of ‘he’ for a transitioning student, leading to suspension.

Transgender teacher more privileged than others?

X users are openly stating that they will vote hard for the more conservative party for this to not happen again. The safety of a child is a lot more important than a child preferring to be called as Zebra/Zebraself. It is a peculiar thought on why the other teacher was jailed for not wanting to participate in the neo-pronoun drama.

In addition to this, users are stating that this is the reality we are living in. The equality that we currently have with transgender and non-binary individuals. Granted, there are transgender people who are genuinely kind and good. However, the ones that always make it to the headlines are the peculiar ones.

Regardless, there is seemingly a rise of conservatives all over the west as they are tired with the mass migration of illegal migrants to their lands. Furthermore, the woke agenda is encouraging civilians to gain weight and support ideologies that may not be suitable for everyone.

Moderation is always the best, as it is a stronger guarantee that any individual be accepted if they behave moderately and calmly.

