Disney’s infamous actress Rachel Zegler not removed from Snow White, X users excited to see the movie flop 

For the past few months, Disney has gotten into a heap of trouble among the conservative community especially for the new Snow White movie. Furthermore, they claim to start reducing their woke agenda in their new movies. It seems that one of their first steps is to disassociate themselves with their rather problematic stars that will cause a steep decline in ticket sales.

Inside the magic states, rumours are circulating about the potential cancellation of the new Disney movie, Snow White due to overwhelming negative backlash. Releasing it in theatres could worsen the situation, leading to more discussions about the controversy.

However, pulling the movie would result in significant financial losses but might protect the company’s reputation. Additionally, actress Rachel Zegler is rumoured to have been fired from Disney’s Snow White and Paddington 3 due to ongoing Hollywood strikes that have impacted numerous projects in both film and television.

Incidentally, if the actress were to be more gracious, the backlash would not have been as severe. Case in point, the Little Mermaid, despite its initial backlash ended up doing well as the actress, Halle Bailey, was more than gracious and polite to the general public.

X users are excited to see how Snow White will flop in the box office

This is actually great news.

I was never going to watch the garbage Snow White remake. But I would watch Paddington 3. It's the sequel to the greatest film of all time for heavens sake! In all seriousness, the Paddington films are class. — Thicc Thrawn (@Emo_Spiderman_) September 26, 2023

- Advertisement -

There were several rumours that indicate that she was fired from Snow White, but it seems to be false. However, some state that she was removed from Paddington 3. Users openly admitted that they were never going to watch the Rachel Zegler movie, but they are now looking forward to watching Paddington 3.

My goal is to raise my daughter to be respectful of the ground laid before her rather than a smug bitch who has ‘convictions’. — Script Trooper (@ScriptTrooper) September 27, 2023

Following that, some woke users state that they would be proud to have a daughter like Rachel Zegler. They state that she is strong and firm with her beliefs and that she isn’t meek and quiet like other actresses. However, others disagree and find her rude and disrespectful instead of being strong.

Filming wrapped in July of ‘22 . But I do agree them sitting on it and quietly writing it off would be best for all. https://t.co/Novieny1tT — Capt_Rex 🇺🇸 (@Capt7567) September 26, 2023

- Advertisement -

Filming of the movie has ended in 2022. Users feel that Disney may discard the movie and write it off as a loss. However, it is still a mere speculation on what will happen next. Regardless, there is a time and place for the woke agenda to take place, children’s movies should not be one of them.

Read More News