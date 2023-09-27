Woke individuals angry at White police officer saving a Black baby’s life, they feel its “copaganda” 

A story recently went viral after a White police officer was seen saving a Black baby’s life. However, woke individuals are vehemently angry hearing this as they claim this does not fit the narrative against these White police officers. Furthermore, they state that this is a propaganda for the police officers, “copaganda.”

The New York Post states, a Tennessee police officer, Robert Baer, displayed remarkable heroism when he administered life-saving CPR to a one-year-old baby, Zaire Brown, who had stopped breathing. On August 31 in Murfreesboro, a desperate couple en route to the hospital called 911 for help.

Baer, responding to the call, arrived just in time to perform CPR by the roadside, while bodycam footage captures the intense moment. Baer’s quick thinking and actions saved the child’s life, highlighting the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers in critical situations.

Woke individuals angry at White police officer saving baby’s life

of course, he was, then there could be riots and more free stuff. — mack7963 (@mack__7963) September 25, 2023

X users are not at all surprised at the reaction. This is simply due to the nature of this story being the antithesis of the woke individual’s beliefs. Furthermore, users claim that if the police officer did the contrary, there would be more riots and woke individuals are able to rob more luxurious stores like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Their hatred is routed in ignorance of History unfortunately. They’re mad at the white man for slavery even though their African brothers and sisters of neighboring tribes insighted wars with eachother to gain hold of slaves to sell to the “Evil White Man”. Im black btw 🤓. — TwoCentsontheMatter (@2CentsOTMatter) September 25, 2023

In addition to this, users see woke individuals, especially those who are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement see that they don’t really believe that Black people matter. A user states that a White police officer saving the life of a Black baby violates them so much that they refuse to accept it as a fact. Their hatred towards White individuals is fueling them more than their own lives, said the user.

Following that, a user who claims to be Black states that slavery started all the way in Africa where the tribes bought and sold their own kind as such. However, they are only blaming the White people for this, when it wasn’t only White people participating in this inhumane treatment.

Not compatible — Porter Frazier (@PorterFrazier12) September 25, 2023

Users are calling for a separation from woke individuals as there is no way to satisfy them. Regardless of their core belief, either they are BLM supporters, or hardcore LGBTQ+ supporters, as it is hard to reason with them.

