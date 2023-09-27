Qatar Airways to add 18 new airports to its network

Qatar Airways is expanding all over the globe. With an aim of 250 destinations its CEO Akbar Al Baker spoke at a press conference in Seattle recently stating that it has added 3 new destinations; Trabzon in Turkey as well as Lyon and Toulouse in France.

It has also resumed its routes to Beijing, Davao, Nice, Tokyo, Haneda, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Morocco and Birmingham which were put on hold during the pandemic.

Qatar Airways will also be adding services to Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Ras Al Kaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Next year, six more destinations will be added; Medan, Chittagong, Osaka, Juba, Kinshasa, and Buenos Aires.

In total, this will add on 185 destinations globally. However this will likely be finalized only in 2025 or 2026 due to aircraft delays.

Al Baker says it is also targeting India and Africa which is generally “poorly serviced, for both quantity and quality” in relation to air travel. These routes also have infrastructure constraints.

Qatar Airways – Efficient Hub

“There’s so much business to go around. But who will be successful is who will make the most efficient hubs and quickest connections”.

In the United States, Qatar will double its departures twice daily from Seattle to Miami. It will also expand services from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to three flights a day from its current two flights a day.

The airline will also be beefing up code sharing partnerships with American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines so customers can book connecting flights on a single ticket whichever website they are using.

Al Baker said that the United States market was important not just because of the passenger traffic but because of “the huge diaspora of people from our region who now live in the United States,” said Baker.

Sustainability

Qatar Airways also launched a number of sustainability initiatives which includes its efforts to help develop and use non-petroleum based sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

Qatar Airways is currently working on purchasing the most fuel-efficient aircrafts. It also provides incentives to pilots to save fuel during flights and while taxiing on runways.

