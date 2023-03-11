Brian Austin Green ‘supports’ Megan Fox ‘no matter what’

It has been reported that Beverly Hills 90210 alum, Brian Austin Green, 49 will always have ex-wife 36-year-old Megan Fox’s back. A source tells Us Weekly that “Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what.” Green has “no opinion” about Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

Brian Austin Green shares three sons with Fox

“[He’s] staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him,” the source explains. “When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.”

The Transformers star is facing rumoured cheating drama with Machine Gun Kelly and Green is supportive of her. Fox is still in a relationship with MGK (real name Colson Baker) and it has been reported that the couple is trying to salvage their relationship with Zoom therapy sessions.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had a tumultuous relationship, but they have always put their children first. The former couple, who were married from 2010 to 2020, have three children together: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Fox and Green met on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith, when she was just 18 and he was 30. After a brief engagement, they got married in 2010. However, in 2015, Fox filed for divorce, though they reconciled the following year before finally splitting for good in 2020. - Advertisement - Despite their rocky history, Green has spoken publicly about their commitment to maintaining a united front for their children. In a podcast episode in May 2020, Green said, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.” Fox has also echoed this sentiment in interviews, saying that co-parenting with Green is a top priority. Despite their romantic relationship ending, it is clear that they both still value their roles as parents and are committed to raising their children together.

Fox and MGK Rough Time

Following her divorce from the Kid90 actor, Fox moved on with the 32-year-old musician. The pair got engaged in January 2022 but sparked split speculation last month when Fox posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity. She then seemingly deleted all of her Instagram snaps with Kelly before deactivating her entire profile.

The couple is reportedly still together, they are working things out through therapy.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTE: Photo of Megan Fox is from Instagram

Related Posts