Paris Hilton on sex tape: “I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grownup games”

A stupid kid, growing up among well known figures, did not know how to play the grownup games. That is Paris Hilton speaking after she finally tell about the ill-famed sex tape that catapulted her to stardom in the early 2000s.

“I don’t remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love,” Hilton writes, as reported by the Sunday Times. She revealed that she drank alcohol and took Quaaludes before making the tape.

What Are Grownup Games?

“He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, ‘I can’t. It’s too embarrassing.’”

In many parts of her forthcoming paperback entitled “Paris: The Memoir,” scheduled for publication on March 14, the fashion icon turned media mogul gets truthful about the sex tape she made with boyfriend Rick Salomon in 2000.

Despite not being “capable of the level of trust required to make a videotape like that,” Hilton says she was pressured into making the tape and was assured that “no one else would ever see it.”

“He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games,” Hilton said.

“The truth is, I wanted to be alive in a sensual way. I wanted to feel like a woman who’s comfortable in her own skin.”

But the tape came back and bothered Hilton years later when a 37-second clip of the video was disseminated online.

More Grownup Games

“I felt like my life was over, and in many ways it was. Certainly, the career I had envisioned was no longer possible,” Hilton said.

“Everything I wanted my brand to be, the trust and respect I was trying to rebuild with my parents, the sliver of self-worth I’d been able to recover – all that was instantly in ruins.”

Worse than the intense media glare that followed the sex tape’s release was the emotional toll the controversy took on her family. That is what grownup games looked like for the superstar?

But she was young then, hopefully, she won’t get stupid again.

NOTE: Photo of Paris Hilton is from a YouTube screengrab

