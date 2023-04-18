Bridget Fonda looks unrecognisable in rare outing

90’s bombshell Bridget Fonda who is famous for her role in Single White Female made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 59-year-old mother-of-one who quit acting in 2002 wore a loose-fitting grey top with a striped number underneath. Her silver hair was tied back and she wore dark-rimmed glasses. The actress also had baggy black pants and trainers. Fonda did not appear to wear any makeup and was carrying a black crossbody bag.

Fonda In Baggy Black Pants

Last September she was last spotted while shopping at a landscaping supply store. She was also spotted in January 2022 on her 58th birthday, for the first time in over a decade.

Her last major red carpet event was the “Inglourious Basterds” LA premiere in 2009.

A horrible car accident left her with a fractured back in the early 2000s and since then Fonda left Hollywood. She married former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman in 2003 and a year after, they had a son Oliver, now 18.

Spending time with family

Elfman has two daughters from his previous marriage to Geri Eisenmenger, Lola and Mali.

Bridget’s biggest movie role was as the lead in the 1992 thriller “Single White Female.” She also starred in “The Godfather Part III,” “Singles,” “Point of No Return,” “It Could Happen to You” and “Jackie Brown.” Her last role was in 2002 for a TV film called “Snow Queen.”

She is also part of the famous Fonda acting lineage, which includes her grandfather, Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda (who died in 1982), her father, “Easy Rider” star Peter Fonda (who died in 2019), and her aunt, actress Jane Fonda, 85.

In 1993, the star got candid about how coming from a well-known family affected her career.

“I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door.”

