Can UK PM Sunak really stop the migration boats?

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he will clamp down on migrants coming in on small boats and is willing to spend up to £6 billion to do so.

The Express reports that the Prime Minister is facing increasing pressure as asylum seekers across the country are being told to share hotel rooms to save taxpayers £250 million. Sunak is willing to spend the above mentioned amount as the Home Office says that detaining and deporting people will cost between £3 and £6 billion over the next two years.

Sunak Has Ideas

Sunak pledged to stop the boats as one of his five commitments before next year’s General Election. In order to achieve this Britain has also shored up alliances with France to work together to combat this.

According to the reports the number of boats arriving via the English Channel last year was more than 45,000. And the number of people claiming asylum has also gone up at 74,751 as at 2022 with a backlog of 170,000 applications.

On June 5 he said in a press conference in Dover he said, “Our plan is working. But we are not complacent.”

While some people attributed the lessening of the number of boats to simply bad weather which incidentally coincided with Sunak’s visit to Dover. According to a Bloomberg report when the PM when questioned about this he said, “There’s many things I can control, the weather is not one of the them.”

“I’ve always said this won’t be fixed overnight. I will do what is necessary to achieve it.”

The Rwandan Deal?

The illegal migration Bill will be put before the House of Lords on June 8 and will allow officials to detain migrants who arrive through other channels and deport them to either their home country or to Rwanda.

Rwanda had in April agreed to host asylum seekers and migrants to the UK. The country inked a multi million dollar deal with Britain.

“Rwanda welcomes this partnership with the United Kingdom to host asylum seekers and migrants, and offer them legal pathways to residence,” in the African nation, Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said in a statement released during a visit by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

