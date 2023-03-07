Britney Spears sells home far less than what she bought 9 months ago

Britney Spears has sold her Calabasas home in California for more than $10 million which is less than $2 million of what she bought it for.

She purchased the home for $11.8 million just a few days after getting married to Sam Asghari, 28. At the time she bought it Spears seemed very happy with the purchase.

“Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam. It’s been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears],” said one source.

She had also posted about her purchase of the house and the wedding at the same time. “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet… got married and moved into a new house around the same time… not the smartest thing to do 🤧🤧 🤧🤔🤔🤔… oh well it’s coming together,” she wrote at the time.

Sources close to her said that she hopes to sell the mansion this year because she “hasn’t fallen in love with the new home.”

The house which sits on a 1.6 acre lot, is a one-story contemporary Mediterranean style home and features dramatic double entry doors that open onto a grand foyer with 33-foot ceilings.

The backyard features views of the countryside and mountains and has a mosaic tiled pool with a waterfall and jacuzzi. There’s also an outdoor kitchen and a one bedroom guest house.

Inside, there’s a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a center island with hand carved details, multiple food prep areas and a walk-in pantry. A private surround-sound cinema room and an opulent gilded ceiling.

According to People magazine, the primary suite boasts a fireplace, sitting area, dual walk in-closets with wood cabinetry and a shower with two entrances. Other highlights include a home office, gift wrapping room, wine cellar and maid’s quarters.

In the meantime, Spears still has her Thousand Oaks mansion which she purchased for $7.5 million in 2015.

