Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband known for their brief 55-hour marriage in 2004, has been arrested again, this time for stalking. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody in Tennessee on August 2, at around 10:30 a.m. The specific details of the alleged stalking target have not been disclosed by the authorities.

This is not the first time Alexander has faced legal trouble related to Spears. In June 2022, he was arrested for crashing Britney Spears’ wedding at her home, claiming he had been invited by her.

Breaking into the house

He live-streamed the incident and managed to enter the house. During the incident, he reportedly tried to reach Spears’ bedroom while she was preparing for her wedding, attempting to open her locked door. A security guard named Richard Eubler intervened and Alexander resisted, elbowing and punching him in an effort to find Spears.

In response to the incident at Spears’ home, her lawyer Matthew Rosengart stated that he is working closely with the sheriff’s department to ensure that Alexander faces aggressive prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Subsequently, a restraining order was issued, requiring Alexander to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears for three years, with no contact allowed.

After Britney, Married to Rebecca Hall

Interestingly, just three months prior to his latest arrest, it was reported by Page Six that Alexander had married a woman named Rebecca Hall.

The love story between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, where they met for the first time. Asghari, a personal trainer, was thrilled to meet one of the biggest artists of all time and confessed that he had butterflies in his stomach.

However, when he attempted to break the ice with Spears, he almost blew his chances with her. Upon their introduction, Spears said, “Hi, I’m Britney,” to which Asghari responded with a humorous attempt, saying, “I’m sorry, what’s your name again?” Unfortunately, it seems his joke didn’t land well, and he felt like nobody understood it. Nevertheless, their initial awkward encounter didn’t hinder the love that blossomed between them.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

