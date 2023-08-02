Explosive Indictment: Trump faces charges over 2020 election fraud

President Donald Trump is facing another indictment for his alleged involvement in conspiring to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.

The indictment also includes charges related to the infamous insurrection on January 6, 2021, described by prosecutors as “an unprecedented assault” on democracy.

The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, accuses Trump of fueling the insurrection with lies and misinformation.

Indictment and Election

The charges brought against Trump are in line with those referred to the Special Counsel last year by the Select Committee. Congressman Bennie Thompson, who has been vocal about holding those responsible for January 6th accountable, expressed his satisfaction with the indictment on social media. Thompson stated, “Successful prosecutions will not only bring accountability but also help prevent something like January 6th from ever happening again.”

Members of the committee investigating the insurrection also hailed the grand jury indictment.

Representative Jamie Raskin praised the parallel nature of the indictment with the Jan. 6 special committee’s findings, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law in America.

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger claimed that the evidence uncovered during the investigation showed Trump’s knowledge and encouragement of the Capitol attack. He firmly stated, “He is a cancer on our democracy. Today is the beginning of justice.”

Conspiracies and obstructions of justice

The indictment, presented in a federal court in Washington, D.C., lists four counts against Trump, which include Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

The former President is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse.

Such an appearance will mark Trump’s first legal confrontation regarding the accusations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The charges against a former President of the United States have created an intense national debate, pitting those seeking accountability against those defending Trump’s innocence.

As the legal battle unfolds, the nation watches closely, eager to witness how the justice system will address these significant allegations against a former leader.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

