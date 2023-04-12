Britney Spears slams trainer who said she needs her “younger body back”

Nobody should be subjected to body shaming but celebrity Britney Spears is saying her trainer subjected her to that exactly.

It was revealed recently that the popstar wanted to hire a personal trainer to get fit. However, the experience of finding one stopped her when the personal trainer told the singer that she needed her “younger body” back.

Get her younger body back: Trainer

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her frustration with the personal trainer who told her she needed to get her younger body back by pinching the skin on her stomach and legs. The 41-year-old pop star revealed that she hired the trainer two months ago, but didn’t continue with her services after the incident. Spears also clarified that she only works out for 45 minutes, three times a week, and hates working out for too long. Despite her hard work, Spears admitted that her body is not perfect, but she wanted to share what it looks like at the moment to show that she worked her “ass off.” - Advertisement - She also hinted at upcoming projects, saying she has “4 hours of footage” from a recent shoot. Trouble in paradise?

Spears wore a yellow crop top and khaki shorts and brown heels in the post. She added the look with a gold necklace and her wedding ring.

In related news, Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, 29 were seen without their wedding rings.

The Grammy winner was seen arriving at LAX Airport ahead of her Puerto Rican getaway without her giant rock on her finger.

Read More News from The Independent News

- Advertisement -

Dalai Lama seen kissing young boy on mouth has sparked outrage on the internet and lately, the Dalai has apologised for his actions.

Note that the photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts