Broker arrested for fatal shooting of businesswoman

A 43-year-old broker was arrested for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old businesswoman in Malvar, Batangas on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Police Regional Office 4-A said the victim, Eufemia Buno, was inside a convenience store when the suspect, Herbert Adano, of Barangay San Fernando, Malvar, arrived on board a motorcycle with an unidentified companion at 7:15 a.m.

The suspects entered the store and shot the victim twice.

They abandoned their motorcycle and fled in a getaway car.

Police launched a hot-pursuit operation and traced the owner of the motorcycle. Adano was identified in a relentless follow-up and was arrested in his house in Barangay San Fernando at past 1 p.m. or six hours after the incident.

His cohort remains unidentified and is the target of a police manhunt.

Police will file murder charges against Adano before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Batangas City.

PRO 4-A Director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez lauded the Malvar police for the swift arrest of the suspect.

