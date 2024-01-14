Fans respond to Nike’s newest sneakers in collaboration with Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf side Smash GC with the comment, “No wonder Tiger Woods stepped down.”

Nike promptly unveiled the stylish Smash GC line for Brooks Koepka in the golf-style shuffle after their 27-year partnership with Tiger Woods ended, laying the groundwork for the forthcoming LIV Golf 2024 season. This comes after the recent breakup with Woods and Australian player Jason Day, who is now starting a multi-year contract with Malbon.

Do not panic, though, as Nike continues to boast an excellent lineup that includes Koepka himself, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy. Although there is a sense of change in the air, Nike’s golf team continues to be exceptional, with players wearing the recognizable swoosh.

When Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf team, Smash GC, makes its debut wearing specially created Nike sneakers, the long-lasting Swoosh partnership takes a chic turn. Nike has made a historic move by entering the Saudi-backed circuit for the first time, as seen in this candid photo from NUCLR Golf.

The team’s white Swoosh insignia is discreetly displayed on the white and blue kicks, which represent a smooth fusion of style and functionality. This partnership represents Nike’s audacious entry into the golf market, with Smash GC setting the standard in terms of both flair and substance.

Some reactions on X; “No wonder Tiger stepped down.”

the other one said; “Went from TW to having the name of fake teams lol.” an article from sportskeeda.com mentioned.

When is Brooks Koepka’s next performance?

The new season of the Saudi-backed circuit, which will begin on February 2–4, at El Camaleón Golf Course, will be ignited by Brooks Koepka of LIV Golf Mayakoba. The two-time PIF-sponsored league winner isn’t going to let last year’s T27 result stop him from pursuing greater success. Koepka had podiums in Singapore and Valderrama in addition to victories in Orlando and Jeddah. He promises an exciting race at Mayakoba. A thrilling matchup awaits you, golf fans!

Koepka’s Major adventure was a mix of near disasters and victories. Following a thrilling finish at the Masters, he won his third PGA Championship and his fifth Major. Koepka’s accomplishment of surpassing Rory McIlroy to become the third-highest Major championship winner among active players is evidence of his continued dominance on the golf course.

