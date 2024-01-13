Contemporary bag brands that are easy on the wallet

Here are some contemporary bag brands that are of quality and does not break your bank or wallet.

Coach

Founded in 1941, this New York based fashion house is a popular American brand that focuses on leather handbags, luggage, accessories and also ready-to-wear clothing.

Coach handbags are known for their signature monogram logo. The goods are well-crafted and boast high quality. The brand has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Michael B.Jordan among others.

Michael Kors

Another American brand, the tale started in 1981 when Michael Koss launched his women’s label at Bergdorf Goodman, the New York department store. His collection exudes effortless blend of glamour and practicality.

In the 1990s he launched KORS Michael Kors as a licensed line and also became the first women’s ready-to-wear designer at Celine. In 2003 he returned to his roots, starting MICHAEL

Michael Kors, which is a more accessible diffusion line alongside his luxury Michael Kors Collection. Celebrities like Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama are some of his clientele.

Kate Spade

A New York brand, Kate Spade was born out of frustration by Kate Brosnahan Spade and her husband Andy. At that time there were no stylish and functional handbags so the couple made six utilitarian yet colourful ‘Sam’ bags.

The brand grew to be synonymous with playful accessories. They featured bold colours, unique patterns as well as unexpected details like spade cutouts and whimsical phrases. Following that, the brand expanded to clothes, footwear, jewellery and fragrance.

In 2017, Coach, Inc (now Tapestry, Inc.) acquired Kate Spade. Nicola Glasser and Deborah Lloyd became creative directors for the brand.

Dooney and Burke

Dooney & Bourke, an esteemed American leather goods label established in 1975, has remained a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Created by designer Peter Dooney and entrepreneur Frederic Bourke, the brand initially focused on men’s leather belts and suspenders, later diversifying into handbags and accessories. Renowned for their enduring quality, the brand’s signature lies in their sturdy, pebbled leather handbags, often recognized by the iconic Dooney Duck logo. Today, Dooney & Bourke is celebrated for its durable, high-quality handbags and accessories.