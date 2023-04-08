Bruce Willis’ wife is a fan of his relationship with ex Demi Moore

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis’ wife said something unconventional about her husband’s ex-wife Demi Moore. On Tuesday, the model, 44 shared an old photo of Willis and Moore on her Instagram Story. It featured a black and white photo of the former couple who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

In the caption, Heming celebrated the pair, writing: “Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well,” along with a smiling face and three hearts emoji.

Emma Sharing The Love

In Willis and Moore’s marriage, the couple had three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 29. In 2009 Willis remarried Heming and had two daughters, Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, eight.

Meanwhile, Moore remarried Ashton Kutcher in 2005, before announcing her split from the actor in 2013. Both Heming and Moore have been brought together in a blended family.

In February it was announced by Willis’ family that the actor’s initial diagnosis with aphasia had since developed into frontotemporal dementia.

Wilis and Emma Heming wouldn’t renew their vows for their 10-year wedding anniversary if Moore was not there.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” Heming told Us Weekly. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first.

I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

Going through tough times

Heming told her Instagram followers she deals with “sadness” and “grief” every day but was especially overcome with emotions on Bruce’s 68th birthday.

“So, today is my husband’s birthday,” Heming said March 19. “I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose.

“Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what im doing,” she said. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day … and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.

Note: Photo above is from Instagram

