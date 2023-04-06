DJ T.J Arriaga falls in love with AI chatbot only to be REJECTED 

We are living in a new strange world where grown men can fall in love with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. The saddest part is that when the man, T.J Arriaga, confesses his love towards the chatbot, he receives a disappointing rejection response. The internet is reflecting upon humanity while discussing this information.

The Washington Post states that many Americans are turning to chatbots for various reasons such as emotional support, companionship, and even sexual gratification. The bots, known as “companionship bots,” are to create human-like connections and make people feel seen and useful on the other side of the screen.

Due to the pandemic’s isolation and the changes it brings, interest in AI chatbots is increasing significantly, as they provide a way to combat loneliness. A California musician named T.J. Arriaga began having “late-night online chats” with an AI bot named Phaedra after his divorce.

However, in some cases, the bots can even become aggressive, which can cause trauma, especially for those who have experienced it in their previous relationships. Things went smoothly for T.J until he tries to get intimate with the bot, which results in an uncomfortable interaction, leaving him upset. The bot replies by saying, “Can we talk about something else?” according to Arriaga.

Twitter users are brutal towards the T.J Arriaga

This is beyond down bad — Kofi (@blackkingkofi) April 5, 2023

The Daily Loud, a Twitter page that commonly shares unique stories like this on their page receives over 700k views. Furthermore, Twitter users state that our society is currently going through a downpath that is bad. Others seem to agree with this sentiment as it is peculiar to see humans falling in love with AI bots.

A job application got nothing to do with a guy not being able to get a woman in real life 😭💀 — Kylorenson3 (@kylorenson3_) April 5, 2023

Another Twitter user states that T.J Arriaga should’ve fallen in love with a job application. Stating that people who have the luxury of time tend to be involved with weird controversies such as this. However, there are others that state that this has nothing to do with not having a job.

fall all the way down the rabbit hole https://t.co/fROdfUbl5D — PhastEddy (@eddy_phast) April 6, 2023

Some are even stating that AI will be the downfall of society. Regardless, Artificial Intelligence is doing a number of good for our society. It is only up to us in using this new tool for the betterment of our lives or not. At the end of the day, it is up to one’s decision on falling in love with an AI chatbot or not.

