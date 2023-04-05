Boston Children’s Hospital director calls for capacity increase on gender affirming surgeries 

The current climate of acceptance is seeing a larger number of individuals striving to find the best way possible for them to be comfortable with themselves. Following that, headlines regarding a children’s hospital in Boston states they are increasing in capacity for gender affirming surgeries are angering a lot of conservatives.

Reuters states that over 42,000 American children are diagnosed with body dysmorphia. A significant increase in comparison to 2015, where it was only 15,000. The number has more than doubled over the past half a decade. Gender affirming care consists of a lifetime supply of hormones and the occasional surgeries.

Boston Children’s Hospital denies performing gender surgeries on children

According to Fox News, the co-director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery is calling for a significant increase in capacity for “gender-affirming care” (GAC), including surgeries, for children as Republican-led states impose bans on the practices.

Oren Ganor, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specialises in gender-affirming surgeries, previously states in an email that the hospital is “slightly flexible” when it comes to the age of transgender girls seeking genital surgery.

The policy is not final due to concerns about consent for sterilisation. The hospital has clarified that it does not perform genital surgeries on children. Furthermore, the patient must live in their new gender for 12 months before the genital surgeries are considered.

In a recent article co-authored with medical school student Shawheen J. Rezei in The Journal of the American Medical Association, Ganor argues that the capacity for gender surgeries for children needs to be increased.

Twitter users are going crazy with this information

Seriously hard to believe this is reality… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) April 3, 2023

Libs of TikTok tweets that the general media informs that this isn’t a thing. However, to the dismay of conservatives, this is the current trend. Twitter users are finding it hard to see this as the new reality. Gender affirming care among children is relatively new in the mainstream genre.

I know. It should be on every network. Weird that it isn’t. — Church Fart 🇺🇬 (@truewordaddict) April 3, 2023

Some are attacking Fox News for spreading this news. They are calling it fake and that it is suspicious they’re the only ones running it. Furthermore, conservatives are joining in this conversation stating that if it is fake, why aren’t any other major news outlets calling the alleged bluff Fox News is playing.

Sadly we will have to wait and see how it plays out, many will grow old and then say they wish they wouldn’t have done it. — moneyman (@JohnBeansie) April 3, 2023

Twitter users are stating that this is harmful to the children going through this process. They are questioning the medical field on their previous statements of doing no harm. Questions on the payment methods for these kids are another topic of discussion.

Regardless, we just have to wait and see what is the outcome of all of these surgeries in the next few decades to come. Despite the criticisms, the surgeries may help actual individuals who are legitimately suffering from body dysmorphia. However, this debate is ongoing between the liberals and conservatives.

