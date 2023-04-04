Joe Biden’s “Invest in America” campaign similar to music festival poster

The internet is scrutinising Joe Biden yet again, after the promotional banner for his Invest in America campaign is live on Twitter. Many are stating that his poster looks similar to those of music festivals. However, unlike your favourite artists singing, in this situation, the President will be delivering a speech.

ABC News reports that President Joe Biden will commence an “Investing in America” tour starting with a visit to Minnesota on Tuesday. During his visit to the Fridley headquarters of Cummins, the manufacturer of truck engines and alternative clean energy technology. Furthermore, Biden will discuss his “Investing in America” agenda.

The president will talk about how this plan is unlocking a manufacturing and innovation boom, constructing a clean energy economy, and creating well-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and throughout the country.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, more than $2 billion has been pledged by companies to invest in Minnesota. The President’s visit will coincide with Cummins’ announcement that it is investing $1 billion in expanding its manufacturing operations in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York, as per the White House official.

Twitter users react to Joe Biden’s poster

The mosh for Obama set gon be crazy — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) April 2, 2023

Moreover, a Twitter user states that the campaign poster looks eerily similar to a music festival poster. Furthermore, it seems that a large number of Twitter users agree with this as the post has over 100k likes. Moreover, others are joking that Obama’s “mosh pit” is definitely going to be popular.

The other choice was 76 pick your poison. — Dread Walker (@DreadWalker3) April 2, 2023

Non Americans are questioning the sanity of their American peers on placing an over 80-year-old man in power. On top of that, Joe Biden is literally the oldest person to ever be the President of the United States. A record that not many people would ever think they will beat.

Redditors are asking whether this campaign photo is real or not. The user asks if this is an April’s fools joke. However, this is not an April fools joke as the President himself has this poster up on his official Twitter account.

