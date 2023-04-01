20 Austrian MPs walk out of Zelensky’s speech 

International20 Austrian MPs walk out of Zelensky’s speech 

By Asir Fatagar

Recently, the hottest political story is that over 20 Austrian MPs walk out during Ukraine President Zelensky’s speech. Many see this as a shock as most European countries are supporting Ukraine against Russia. Some are even accusing these MPs of being “far right.” 

According to the BBC, members of the Freedom Party (FPÖ) contended that the speech delivered by Mr Zelensky breached Austria’s neutrality. Furthermore, they are warning of staging a demonstration before the speech. While Austria is showing its support to Ukraine politically, it also claims that it cannot extend military assistance to the country’s defence.

In his video message, Mr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Austria for its humanitarian assistance and aid in clearing landmines. He also invites MPs to visit Ukraine to witness the damage done by the Russian invasion, during the 400th day of the invasion.

Austrian MPs dissatisfied with Ukraine war 

Clown World, a prominent conservative Twitter page, uploads the video which receives over 3 million views. Twitter users claim that these MPs are indeed far right wing politicians that are supporting Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President. However, other Twitter users question this attitude as having aspirations to end a war should not make people “far right.” 

Many are upset at people branding others as “pro-Putin” if they dare question any moves done by Zelensky. Regardless, in this situation, the Twitter user that claims these Austrian MPs are far right, is adamant that they are open supporters of Putin. 

Others are sarcastically asking if Ukraine is asking for more money from other nations. Despite this, there are some that agree with Zelensky’s strategy to ask for more money due to the fact that Russia is a powerful country. A lot of resources are needed in order to fight against the Russians. 

There are claims that these politicians do not care about the Jewish people. However, other Twitter users state that the Ukrainians are in the same boat as these politicians. There are a number of claims about each nation and their wrongdoings of the past, but many agree that we are in desperate need to find a solution in order to stop this war. 

