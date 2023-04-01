Twitter users SLAM Elon Musk as he charges businesses $1000 for verification

Elon Musk announces that in order for companies to protect their social media domain on Twitter, they should subscribe to the new Twitter service that he is making. It appears that this new business verification costs $1,000 and it’s not making the average Twitter user happy.

Meanwhile, Business Insider states that Twitter is offering businesses the option to pay $1,000 monthly to retain their gold verification check. The announcement was made on Thursday, along with plans to remove “legacy” verified blue checks from April 1.

This means that only Twitter Blue subscribers will have the verification status symbol from next month. Elon Musk, who criticises Twitter’s verification system in the past, is also in this new revenue-generating effort.

Just last month, reports on the new charge and shared screenshots of Twitter employees offering the price to businesses interested in signing up as a “Verified Organization.”

The internet SLAMS Elon Musk for this decisions

I could've swore there was already a system in place to avoid impersonation — Schlatt (@jschlatt) March 31, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Elon shares his take on this new system as it is important to distinguish the real company accounts and fake ones. Hence, the introduction of the gold tick. Twitter users are sharing their dismay towards this whole ordeal as previously, this service is free of charge.

I wonder if they had any talks about a sliding scale re: org type/size. — Chocorat Hoarder (@ChocoratHoarder) March 31, 2023

Nevertheless, there are other Twitter accounts representing smaller organisations that claim they cannot afford splurging $1,000 a month on it. Currently, Code of Vets, a charity organisation that helps veterans who are in trouble has the blue check mark. Moreover, following this new rule, the check mark will disappear from their profile.

If you aren't paying for it, you are the product. — treehugging carpenter (@parzr1) March 31, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others are making a comparison of Twitter and Instagram, TikTok as these two other platforms are not asking for any payments from businesses. However, another Twitter user responds saying that if you aren’t paying for a service, you are the product itself.

Same was said about twitter blue and people still got it, besides companies will buy it and add it to the taxes as expenses to reduce the tax — Waryasei (@Waryasei) March 31, 2023

Musk supporters state that the current blue check mark has an abundance of customers. Furthermore, these new costs for verifying companies will help in terms of tax exemptions for a number of these large corporations.

Read More News

Related Posts