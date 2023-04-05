Ivanka pained by Trump’s indictment

Ivanka Trump has weighed in on Donald Trump’s indictment in New York City. Trump is being indicted for his involvement in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a grand jury voted to indict the former President of the United States on March 30.

In a statement posted on Instagram on March 31, Ivanka said that she was pained by the events.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

It is clear that Ivanka is trying to rebrand herself and not get involved in her father’s political ambitions. The New York Times described her response to the indictment as “comparatively muted” in contrast to her brothers comments.

Ivanka in Trump’s Administration

Ivanka served as a senior adviser in her father’s administration in 2016 but has declared that she does not want to be involved in his bid for the upcoming presidential election. She has also made an effort to distance herself from brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump and her father who are all embroiled in another civil fraud lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump organisation.

Eric Trump also commented on his father’s indictment saying that it was “third world prosecutorial misconduct” in a tweet on Thursday.

Donald Trump Jr also made multiple tweets condemning the move stating that it was an attempt to stop Trump from running in the 2024 election.

Dems Fear Trump

Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner said in a Newsweek report that the indictment was evidence that the Democrats feared the political strength of his father in law.

“It’s been hard to watch the opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last few years to try to get him. I’ve been by him during a lot of these instances and it’s only made him stronger, and his resolve to take on big challenges, to fight for change.”

Many other Trumps have chosen to remain silent including Donald’s wife Melania.

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

