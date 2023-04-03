Chris Hemsworth is slowing down after Alzheimer’s risk

After discovering that he is at “high risk” of Alzheimer’s as he ages, Chris Hemsworth is slowing down. The 39-year-old Thor actor found out about the diagnosis when he filmed his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries Limitless.

According to sources, even though Hemsworth is planning to keep an eye on his Hollywood workload, he is not considering early retirement for the sake of his health.

An insider told Page Six that “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk of] Alzheimer’s” after he finishes four upcoming projects, which include reprising his Thor role in an upcoming Avengers sequel, and a part in an untitled biopic of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Hemsworth Is Taking It Slow

While the star previously told Vanity Fair he’s “not talking about retiring by any means”, the Page Six source adds that it looks like he’s slowly heading in that direction.

He recently told the glossy about “the intensity [of] navigating” the test results last November, and emphasized it’s not a diagnosis — just a sign that the neurodegenerative disease is more likely to be in his future than it is for most people.

- Advertisement -

“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death,” he said. “Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

Hemsworth said learning that he’s “eight to 10 times more likely” to battle Alzheimer’s, “triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”

“I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said, adding that he plans to “go home and… to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Hemsworth shares three children – India, 10, and twin Tristan and Sasha, 9 – with wife Elsa Pataky.

Read More News – Elon Slammed For New Twitter Cost

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts