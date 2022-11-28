BTS’ J-Hope in stylish oversized outfit: See pics

- Advertisement -

BTS’ J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) and many other K-Pop artists, including New Jeans, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, IVE, Stray Kids, ITZY and (G)I-DLE, left for Japan early in the morning today and were seen in a stylish oversized outfit.

They will attend the MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) Awards 2022. The BTS member posted pictures of his airport fit on Instagram with aeroplane emojis as the caption.

The rapper and dancer, who has racked up several nominations at MAMA and is due to perform at the awards show, donned an oversized outfit. Touted as the fashionable member of the most successful K-pop band to date, J-Hope served ARMY with a winter-style moment. We love his sartorial pick for catching the flight.

On Monday, BTS’ J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, left for Japan to attend the MAMA Awards 2022. The paparazzi clicked J-Hope arriving at the Incheon International Airport, from where he boarded a flight to Osaka. The 28-year-old artist shared the pictures of his airport fit on Instagram and informed ARMY he had arrived safely. He aced winter fashion in a neutral-toned outfit featuring an oversized blazer, printed top and baggy jogger pants. If you loved the K-Pop artist’s airport look and want to upgrade your wardrobe, don’t forget to steal some tips. Check out J-Hope’s pictures below. (Also Read | Winter fashion trends inspired by your favourite K-Drama and K-Pop stars that should be a part of your closet)

Regarding the details, J-Hope’s blazer comes in the taupe shade with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves folded at the cuffs, an open front, and embellished with a gold chain brooch. He draped the jacket over a printed brown round-neck T-shirt and grey-coloured baggy joggers.

J-Hope added an edgy yet laidback twist to his outfit by tucking the top inside his pants, wearing the joggers low waist and showing off his Christian Dior boxers. Lastly, a beige printed beanie hat, a messy hairdo, a sleek black watch, a Christian Dior handbag, and chunky lace-up sneakers completed J-Hope’s airport look.

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope's single album Jack In The Box has bagged several nominations at the MAMA Awards 2022, including Best Male Artist. He was the first member of the septet to release an album and received high praise from fans and critics.

