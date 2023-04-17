Did Buckingham’s balcony line-up made Meghan skip coronation?

Royal profiler Ingrid Seward believed that Meghan Markle’s choice to skip King Charles’s coronation means she can depict herself as a “martyr” who was wronged by the monarchy. After all, the thought of being excluded from Buckingham Palace’s balcony line-up can be very embarrassing for the Duchess of Sussex.

While some royal family members are reportedly comforted that Markle is skipping King Charles’ impending coronation, a few perceived the move of Meghan as beneficial to her own brand.

“Now Meghan can play the martyr if she pleases,” Seward said of Markle who has been previously labeled a “professional victim” by critics.

Seward also claimed Meghan may have been worried about not being positioned prominently enough during the proceedings — something that can unfavorably affect her image.

“For a girl who makes a huge fuss about which table she has in a restaurant, it would be a terrible insult not to have one of the top seats at the coronation ceremony,” Seward said.

Meghan Absent, Harry Present

While Markle will not jet to the UK for the historic event, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would be in attendance at the May 6 ceremony.

“I suspect Meghan was the driving force in persuading Harry to attend,” Seward speculated.

“She is smarter than him and would have realized it might mean the end of their future dreams if he didn’t appear,” she added, saying that being both absent can adversely impact future income and the possibility of ever rejoining the royal family.

Meghan is staying home in Montecito, California, with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

However, another source told the Sun that Charles is saddened his daughter-in-law won’t be there to see his milestone moment.

“The king is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy,’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there,” the insider said

“It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

