Unleash your inner cake boss at this Instagrammable baking studio

During the height of the pandemic, when the world was in chaos, many found peace by working on little at-home projects, such as making a cake. These include doing indoor gardening, making music, and baking.

The latter became more than just a pastime. It provided them with an avenue to release stress. Plus, it has a sweet ending with cakes and other baked goods to nibble on. If you haven’t got the chance to get in touch with the baker within you, there’s a new spot where you can finally stretch your baking skills.

Founded by Venus Chi in Hong Kong, cake studio Bakebe PH is ready to welcome novice bakers to its dreamy kitchen. First opened in the Philippines in SM Aura, the Insta-perfect baking studio now opens its second location at S’Maison Mall. Much like its first branch, the new space features all the items a person needs for baking. Prior to its opening on Sept. 30, Manila Bulletin Lifestyle got the chance to experience baking at Bakebe’s location in Pasay City, and here’s what we discovered.

Baking, for some, can be pretty intimidating. But with Bakebe’s chill atmosphere and helpful chefs, people can definitely feel right at home in its space. First is the selection of the recipe. There is a myriad of baking creations one can do at the studio, from cakes and cupcakes to macarons and even baked goodies for pets. After going through its online library, we selected the My Queen cake, one of its newest offerings including the Giant Monster and Honey Bee Bee cupcakes and the Light Me Up and Oreo Roll cake designs.

Next is the selection of ingredients, which are all provided by the studio’s tools and ingredients wall. It has individual scales to help you with measuring and everything is properly labeled, helping you bake in full confidence. This part is where you also get an oven so you can preheat it as you mix your batter.

Each station is also equipped with a camera stand for your smartphone so you can document your baking journey. After putting all the ingredients into the mixer and then dividing the batter into molds is the oven time. Chefs are always around whenever you need to ask questions regarding the equipment so you’re in good hands.

While waiting for the cakes to come out of the oven, you and your friends can have a little tea time or take photos in the space. Once the timer stops, the cakes are left for cooling and we proceeded with the creation of the cream. Now comes the fun part, decorating. Baking is an art and this is where one can flex their creativity. There are steps to bring your design to life, but you can still let your imagination run wild with the edible decorations you have.

All in all, Bakebe provides a unique bonding experience for friends, couples, and loved ones through baking, sans the mess. Its studio in S’Maison is now open.

To know more about Bakebe, visit @bakeke_ph on Instagram.

