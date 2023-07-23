Canada is encouraging people to live and work there with its digital nomad programme

Canada is also joining in the bandwagon of countries encouraging people to work with their digital nomad visas. Other countries that offer this at the moment include Australia, Barbados, Estonia, Georgia, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

According to Canadian minister of immigration Sean Fraser, the goal is really to attract skilled tech workers.

“We’re enthusiastic about the ambitious goals we have set in immigration because they aren’t just about numbers-they are strategic. With Canada’s first-ever immigration Tech Talent Strategy, we’re targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies.”

Digital Nomads

The visa allows those who work for an employer outside the country to live and work in Canada for a period of up to six months.

In addition, there is no salary requirement unlike in some countries. In addition, if digital nomads land a job with a Canadian employer while in the country, they can also apply for a temporary work permit and stay an extra three years.

- Advertisement -

This also means that they can then apply for citizenship as Canada’s naturalization rules state that a person needs to stay in the country for at least 1,095 days within a five year period.

How to apply?

Those who want to apply for a Canadian remote worker visa need to submit proof of employment, a photo and fingerprints. There is also a possibility of an interview with an immigration officer. If approved, the passport needs to be submitted to the Canadian government and the visa will then be added to it.

Visa holders are expected to find their own housing and to get themselves to Canada.

According to a press release issued by the government in a bid to attract tech talent, Canada’s department of immigration, refugees and citizenship will spend the next few months working with public and private partners to determine suitable policies in order to attract digital nomads to the country.

Those interested can check out the Canadian government’s website for updates. The programme is expected to be launched late this year.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Tori Spelling’s friends are worried sick about her as she has gone AWOL

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts