Cara Delevingne says men lack right tools to satisfy women sexually

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, 30, thinks men lack the “right tools” to satisfy women sexually. In her new documentary Planet Sex, she travels the world to explore gender, sexuality and bedroom fantasies.

In the documentary, the star explores female orgasms and the lack of them during heterosexual intercourse.

“I do feel that generally, men are not equipped with the right tool to be able to handle women, especially sexually.

“I don’t wanna go into the art of making a woman c— but it’s a lot more complicated and a lot more fun.

“I get it, it’s a lot more complicated for a woman to have to tell you, ‘You’re not doing it right, you have to sit down and listen to what I say’.

“Yeah, it’s an ego killer that most men can’t handle.”

The Paper Towns star identifies as queer and gender fluid. She also took part in a 10-minute solo sex act in Germany where her blood is taken for a scientific experiment that measured the levels of endocannabinoids in her system before and after orgasm.

“I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science,” Delevingne told viewers.

“I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be so you’d think in the 21st Century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap.

“Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.

Cara Delevingne abnormal?

“To be honest I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent.

“Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better.”

In other related news, Cara Delevingne shared that she was suicidal before she embraced her queer identity.

“I couldn’t talk to anyone about it. I had a lot of internalized homophobia and shame. I thought that I was abnormal,” she says. “I thought about ending my life, like I had multiple times, and I’m so glad I didn’t because if I can help any other kid that means the world to me.”

“It means the world to that little queer kid I was. Or I am.”

Cara Delevingne also opened up about her gender expression.

She said she is “proud to be a woman” and added, “I am a ‘she’ right now. But I also like dressing up as a man and being a ‘he.’ You don’t have to put so much pressure on yourself about what you are, who you are. Whether it’s masculine and feminine, it’s just who I am.”

Cara Delevingne called binaries “stupid” and said she refuses to let herself be put into a box.

“I’m definitely genderfluid. I love playing with what we’ve been given as those gender constructs. Being super femme, being super masc, mixing it all up in one big cauldron.”

In an interview with Gay Times about making the series, Delevingne spoke about how it helped her recognize some of her own internalized homophobia.

“I would point jokes at the fact that I was homophobic slightly, like not really, but slightly. How deep down I was actually like, if I take away that laughter and that defensiveness, why is it that I still feel internalized homophobia? What is that about? Why?”

She continued, “And why are there so many insecurities I had in terms of gender? Being genderfluid and being queer gendered, but my pronouns being ‘her,’ is that still okay? I do love being a woman, but I want to play with gender and how I think that gender should be fun.”

Cara Delevingne also emphasized that no one should ever be made to feel bad about exploring their sexual and gender desires.

“Until you try anything, how dare anyone say that if you’re anywhere in-between, or if you just don’t know what the future may hold, that you have to kind of label yourself and you have to be on this kind of spectrum.”

“Exploration is the most important thing and connection is, for humans, what we are made for. So no matter who you connect with, it doesn’t have to be sexual, it can be anyone, to never feel bad about that fact. Follow your heart and do what naturally comes to you and that should lead to happiness.”

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne was shown on BBC3 on Thursday and is available on BBC iPlayer.

