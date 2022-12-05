How a Kanye West Subreddit became a Taylor Swift Fan Page

- Advertisement -

This is probably the year of all misfortunes for Kanye West, the rapper who is finding life difficult after he made some silly anti-semitic comments on his social media pages.

Not only did he get his accounts suspended in places like Instagram and others, he lost many business and sponsorship deals in the process.

In one video, he recently says he could not get his money to be wired because some big companies that have cancelled their deals with him blocked his cash stash.

Pitiful indeed. But now his Reddit fame is also threatened as he lost fans who are pulling away from the artist as they turned the viral r/Kanye subreddit into a Taylor Swift fan page. Sickening but that is how life spins.

Things became even sourer for Kanye who calls himself Ye after his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars where he made a big blunder saying he “likes” German dictator Adolf Hitler and sees “good things” in him.

Subreddit snub

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also, I love everyone,” West told Jones on Thursday (1 December).

“This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run, fellas,” reads a post on the subreddit that received over 32,100 upvotes.

According to some media outlets, West and Swift’s feud began at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

Ye had gotten up on stage and grabbed the microphone from the singer-songwriter who was accepting her award for Best Female Video of the Year for “You Belong With Me.”

West thought Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” deserved the award at the time.

Many fans of the former rapper took to the post’s comments section to express their displeasure with his behaviour toward Swift.

Swift has been on the moon lately breaking several records and registering herself as one of the most popular global artist alive.

West and Swift are probably not the right example for the best relationship, but they could show how to be a better partner on stage.

