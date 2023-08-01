Cardi B throws microphone at fan who tossed a drink at her on stage

During a concert in Las Vegas, Cardi B had a heated encounter with a fan who threw a drink at her while she was performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub.

In response, the rapper immediately threw her microphone back at the unruly attendee. The video of the incident went viral on TikTok, but it’s unclear whether Cardi’s throw actually hit the person. Security intervened and escorted the fan out of the event.

Disrupting the concert

It’s unknown if any charges were filed against the concertgoer. There was a clip showing Cardi shouting some inaudible words at the concertgoer who threw the drink while the security personnel came by to escort the concertgoer out of the event.

Cardi B’s loyal fans showed their support for her in the comments section of various social media posts, expressing that attempting such acts with Cardi was unwise. Despite the incident, Cardi was later seen enjoying herself and partying in videos posted on her Instagram.

Not the first time Cardi B threw her mic

This wasn’t the first time Cardi B expressed frustration by throwing her microphone during a performance. In another recent incident at Drai’s Nightclub, she tossed her mic toward the DJ after finishing “I Like It,” allegedly due to the DJ cutting her tracks short during her set.

- Advertisement -

The incident with Cardi is part of a recent trend where concertgoers have been throwing various objects from the crowd onto the stage. Other artists, like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, have also experienced similar incidents during their performances.

Other performers have been hit by objects

A month ago, Bebe Rexha’s eye was hit by a phone during her New York City performance and it forced her to conclude the show early and she had to undergo surgery. On June 28, Kelsea Ballerini was hit by something while performing in Idaho.

In a bizarre incident, Pink received a bag containing the ashes of a concertgoer’s mother while performing in London.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts