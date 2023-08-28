Carlos Santana goes on an anti transgender rant

Guitar and singing legend Carlos Santana went on a rant about the trans community recently during a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey recently. A clip from the concert which took place in July began circulating recently where he said the following;

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

He then went on to say, “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man – that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

He also shouted out his support for comedian David Chappelle by saying “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.” Incidentally Chappelle has been in the line of fire of late for making anti-trans comments.

Santana Interview

In an interview with Billboard, Santana later clarified that he does respect individual opinions but he didn’t exactly retract any of his statements. He said that he honors and respects all ideals and beliefs whether or not they are LGBTQ. He spoke about the planet being one of free will and that everyone had a gift and should pursue their goal to be happy and have fun and to believe in what they want and follow their hearts without fear.

“It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

Anti trans legislation is picking up in the US with arguments for and against constantly in the media. Other celebrities who have spoken up of late include Alice Cooper who said in an interview on Aug 23 that gender affirming care was a fad. Cooper added that discourse surrounding the trans community has “gone now to the point of absurdity”.

