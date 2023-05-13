E. Jean Carroll: Trump has a “cave-man” view of women

Jean Carroll, the writer who accused former US President Donald Trump of sexual abuse and defamation, has stated that she is contemplating a defamation lawsuit against him for his comments about her during a CNN town hall. This comes after Trump was found guilty in the civil case against him.

Carroll told the New York Times that the remarks were offensive, “It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people.” “I am upset on behalf of young men in America. They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view,” she added.

During CNN’s town hall event that took place on Wednesday night in New Hampshire, former US President Donald Trump once again belittled and insulted E. Jean Carroll and her account of the alleged sexual abuse, leading to widespread criticism of the news network.

At the CNN event, the ex-president dismissed the accusation of sexual assault as a “fake” and “made-up story,” trivializing it as “hanky-panky.” The derogatory remarks were met with applause and laughter from the crowd composed of both Republican and independent voters.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing E. Jean Carroll, informed The New York Times that they are seriously considering the option of a defamation lawsuit. Kaplan stated that they are assessing the advantages and disadvantages of this decision and will likely arrive at a conclusion within the next day or two.

Appeal Against Carroll Verdict

After being found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, former US President Donald Trump has filed an appeal against the verdict. The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court delivered the verdict and awarded approximately $5 million in damages to Carroll on Tuesday.

Trump had responded to the verdict by calling it a “disgrace” and a continuation of the “witch hunt” against him on his social media platform Truth Social.

In the civil trial, Carroll sued Trump for battery and defamation, and he was found guilty of the latter two charges but not rape.

During his deposition, Trump had labeled Carroll’s allegations as “false” and “disgusting lies” and accused her of using them to boost sales of her book. After the verdict, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 Republican presidential campaign dismissed the case as “bogus” and claimed that they would ultimately win the appeal.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Chicago residents NOT HAPPY at 250 ILLEGALS coming to stay with them

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts