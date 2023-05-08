Celebrity botched nose jobs

Here’s how Priyanka Chopra freaked out after one of the worst nose jobs and it is incredible that she survived it.

Former beauty queen and actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she was terrified and went into ‘a deep, deep depression’ after a botched nose job. Chopra talked about undergoing surgery after winning the Miss World 2000 crown.

Two decades ago, after winning Miss World, Chopra went to a doctor as she was having trouble breathing and had a ‘lingering head cold’. The doctor had found a polyp (tissue growth) and had suggested surgery to get the polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

Botched Nose Jobs

However, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose and caused it to collapse, changing her looks and causing her to be fired from three movies. That was one of the baddest nose jobs!

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” she said of what was to be a routine removal of a polyp from her nasal cavity. In her memoir, Unfinished, the former Miss World recalled looking in the mirror only to see “a stranger looked back at me,” and shared she was unsure if her self-esteem “would ever recover from the blow.”

- Advertisement -

Another famous celebrity who is known for having a botched nose job is the late Michael Jackson. Jackson fell while dancing and broke his nose following the release of his fifth solo album Off the Wall (1979). It was reported that that was when he had his first plastic surgery. The superstar denied that he had plastic surgery beyond the nose job, in a 2002 interview with ABC News’ Martin Bashir.

“I’ve had no plastic surgery on my face,” Jackson said. “Just my nose. It helped me breathe better so I can hit higher notes.” Bashir was skeptical, asking if Jackson honestly was saying he’d only ever had one operation.”Two,” Jackson said. “As I can remember. … Yeah. Just two.”

Decades of surgery

When Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009, the internet was flooded with photos of him lying dead in the mortuary. There were claims that Jackson’s ‘prosthetic nose’ was absent, exposing the true state of his nasal cavity after decades of surgery.

Read More News

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts