Is it a WHITE COLONIST MINDSET to eat THREE MEALS a day? A TikToker claims so 

The left is getting more and more ridiculous with their claims on racism and how it is affecting our daily lives. There is a wild claim from a “nutritionist” that eating three meals a day is a colonist mindset. Another TikToker claims that the three meals a day guideline is made for White people as other races are not capable of the same dose of food intakes.

According to MotherJones, rather than fixating on meal size and timing, Christopher Ochner, a nutrition and weight loss specialist at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, suggests a simpler approach: eat when you feel hungry, not because it’s mealtime or there’s food around. The author adds that this is a lost art in industrialised societies where food is readily available. People eat for social reasons or just because something smells good.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to intermittent fasting or meal timing, as some people prefer to eat all their calories at once, while others prefer to snack throughout the day. Paying attention to our bodies instead of our environment may be the best diet approach, according to Ochner.

Having three meals a day now a form of colonialism?

At one point, simply being white and keeping yourself alive to eat will be racist. Just watch. 😂 — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 4, 2023

Libs of TikTok states the caption as having three meals a day is r*cist, and a number of conservatives are unhappy with the video. A Twitter user states that one day these ultra liberals will state that it is wrong to keep yourself alive when you eat. We have seen statements that are more ridiculous than that joke on Twitter.

She needs pom-poms in her hands to give the full effect. — Argent Flexner (@ArgentFlexner) May 4, 2023

Others are saying that the TikToker is using hand gestures. It would mean that she is mocking Italians, and that would brand her as “r*cist” as well. Furthermore, it is evident that people are tired of strange and weird claims against White people.

Should also call them transphobic just to be safe — Conservative Dude (@DeeConservedude) May 4, 2023

A Twitter user who states that he is of Mexican heritage will continue to let his family be colonists by eating three healthy meals a day. In addition to that, the user says that he would rather have people call him nasty things and still be healthy.

I’m fine with these people eating themselves to death then — Valentina Xillapallí (@Valenti39175896) May 4, 2023

Following that, there are some users calling out this mindset and state that it should not be okay to eat an unhealthy amount of food. The user adds that if you were to eat at any time of the day without restrictions, you will definitely gain weight. In addition to this, health problems are more apparent when someone is overweight.

