Meg Ryan looks unrecognisable on first public outing in 6 months

90s rom-com actress Meg Ryan looked unrecognisable when she made a rare public appearance on May 3 to support her friend Michael J.Fox.

The actress was seen attending a screening of Fox’s upcoming documentary Still at Lincoln Center in New York. The City of Angels star wore plaid pants, a red lace top, a black trench coat and dark boots.

Making a rare appearance

The 61-year-old has not attended a red carpet since the AmfAR Gala in Los Angeles in 2021.

Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Katie Couric, Mariska Hargitay, Joan Jett and Fox’s wife of 35 years Tracy Pollan joined the close friends at the event.

Fans took to social media, criticizing the actress’ new look.

- Advertisement -

“Wtf has Meg Ryan done to her face?!” asked one concerned fan, while another tweeted, “This is Meg Ryan Now? WTF Happened? Christ……”

“Is that really Meg Ryan 😱, if so that’s such a shame and incredibly sad tbh,” added a third critic.

Several fans blamed different appearance of Meg Ryan on plastic surgery, which she has yet to confirm or deny.

“Jesus wtf did she do. Meg Ryan looks awful. Her and Madonna obviously have the same plastic surgeon,” wrote one commentator.

Other fans defended the “You’ve Got Mail” star’s mien, writing, “Everyone ages. Please stop this.”

- Advertisement -

“So she doesn’t look like she did 35 years ago. None of us do. Who cares and let her be,” tweeted another fan of the actress.

“She looks like Meg Ryan but a little older,” wrote another supporter.”

The Golden Globe nominee’s appearance has changed a lot over the years, sparking many rumours surrounding what she has or hasn’t had done.

Haters Are Stupid: Meg Ryan

‘I don’t pay a lot of attention frankly,’ Ryan told Porter magazine in 2015, when asked about the speculation surrounding her plastic surgery.

‘There’s a lot of hatred in the world today. It’s so easy to judge. Imagine being a hater, how stupid.’

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts