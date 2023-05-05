Disneyland to shut down 3 favourite rides temporarily this summer

Three popular rides will close this June putting a wet blanket on many people’s summer plans.

The Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice In Wonderland rides will not be available from June 5. Disney will also be saying a permanent goodbye to one of its most iconic rides, Splash Mountain.

The ride will close on May 31 and be changed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which is a ride that is inspired by The Princess and The Frog. It will open in 2024 and feature popular characters from the animation.

Disneyland Florida

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

According to Disney Parks blog, the characters at the new attraction will include Princess Tiana, Nareen and the jazz-loving alligator Louis and Mama Odin as they celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The ride will have fireflies lighting up the sky and Zydeco music playing in the background. Zydeco is a special blend of rhythm and blues that originates from Louisana.

Tiana’s new friends also include a band of critters, an otter, a rabbit, a raccoon, a beaver, a turtle and other animals. The members of the band play instruments made of natural materials found in the bayou. The new musical adventure will pick up from where the story left off in the film and is expected to bring people together to celebrate in true Disney fashion.

Interestingly fans got a little crazy when they heard Splash Mountain was closing down in January this year. They even started to sell the water which they claimed came from mountain. According to People magazine, prices on eBay ranged from $3.75 for a four once bag of water to $149.95 for a jar with listing that read as follows: “Water captured from Disneys Spalsh Mountain on 1/22/2023, the last day of the ride! We have a limited amount!”

One fan got rather sarcastic and said, “tap water from my sink in a Splash Mountain bag for $25,000.”

“This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride. I’m a Disney fan but come on people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. Smh if you really want this water buy it. I’ll even do free shipping!”

Photo above is from Flicker

