Jessica Leeds, 81, accuses Trump of assaulting her in 1979

Jessica Leeds, 81, affirms that ex-US-President Donald Trump maliciously attacked her and forcefully groped for her private parts in 1979 on a plane flight. She was 37 years old then.

Her testimony came while Trump is being sued over E. Jean Carrol’s rape trial.

Leeds narrated how she boarded the plane, getting a seat at the back of the coach, when a flight attendant asked if she wanted to move up to first class which she graciously agreed to.

According to Leeds, she was brought to an aisle seat in the first row. Upon taking her seat, the man seated near the window introduced himself as Donald Trump.

After the introduction, they shook hands, also emphasizing to the jury that no other women were sitting in the first class.

Trump made small talk but after a meal had been served, emptied, and taken away, the friendly exchange became a gateway to inferno for the 37-year-old.

“All of a sudden, Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” Leeds testified, adding, “It was out of the blue.”

Trump necked her and seized her breasts, putting his hand up her skirt, she narrated. It felt like a great wrangle between them while she was seeking the stewardess but soon realized that there was no one to help her.

Fortunately, and with so much struggle, Jessica Leeds was able to free herself from him and walked back to her original seat at the coach.

Leeds confided to the jury that while the actual encounter lasted just a few seconds, for her, it felt like forever.

Jessica Leeds No screams, No reports

When asked if she screamed or sought the help of anyone, Leeds said that it never occurred to her to shout for help and went to work the next day.

Leeds’s reason for not telling anyone at work was that she thought nobody would be interested in what happened to her and that men could always get away with a lot of things, so why bother talking about it?

As expected, Trump denied all allegations.

