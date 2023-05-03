Trump prohibited from talking about Stormy Daniels case

According to Donald Trump’s lawyers, the Manhattan district attorney’s pitch to forbid the former president from talking about the evidence and witnesses in the criminal case involving Stormy Daniels was “extremely restrictive” and could fraudulently jeopardize his presidential campaign.

In a new court filing, Trump’s attorneys complained about the proposed protective order, which asked the judge to prevent him from publicly discussing some of the evidence.

Trump Babbling

The former President’s lawyers Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina, and Todd Blanche sent a letter to New York state Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, stating that “The People have proposed what would be an unprecedented and extraordinarily broad muzzle on a leading candidate for the presidency of the United States.”

“The People’s Proposed Protective Order infringes upon President Trump’s First Amendment right to freely discuss his own character and qualifications for federal office and the First Amendment rights of the American people to hear President Trump’s side of the story,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -

The action, filed last week by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, seeks to prevent Trump from publicly exposing information that must be given to his defence team as the case progresses towards trial the following year.

Trump Complaints

“Donald J. Trump has a longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at a considerable safety risk,” McCaw wrote.

The lawsuit made no mention of the increase in threats to kill Bragg since Trump began berating him or the threats made against other people who were the subject of Trump’s ire on social media.

In her filing last week, McCaw noted that prosecutors were not seeking a gag order — they just wanted to make sure Trump did not misuse their evidence.

“Defendant has a constitutional right to speak publicly about this case, and the People do not seek to infringe upon that right,” she wrote.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts