Is Melania really very unhappy over Trump’s Stormy affair?

Before the news broke that Donald Trump would be indicted, Melania Trump was reportedly still angry about her husband’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and did not “sympathize” that he was facing criminal charges and time in prison.

Now that the ex-president has been formally charged—with 34 class E felonies—and is looking at a potential century-plus behind bars if convicted on all counts, the question is whether the former first lady still feels that way.

Melania hasn’t officially addressed the situation, of course, but is there any indication that she might not be overly upset about it all? Perhaps it was the fact that she didn’t attend her husband’s post-arrest speech.

Melania Not In Court

The former first lady, who lived on-site at Mar-a-Lago, made the decision not to accompany the former president when he appeared in court and she also declined to attend Trump’s meandering statements there.

Ivanka Trump was another no-show, which was somewhat expected, but her father still gave her a shout-out when he mentioned his “great” family members. “I have two sons here who have done excellent work, including Tiffany and Ivanka, and I have a third son who has done excellent work. And Barron will succeed in the future. He is tall. He is tall and intelligent,” Trump said last night, adding: “But I have a great family, and they’ve done a fantastic job, and we appreciate it very much. They have through hell.

During her time as first lady, Melania made it pretty clear that she despised her husband. So, it’s possible she’s downright thrilled at the prospect of his doing 136 years in prison and thus spent celebrating.

Conspiracies

Anyway, speaking of Trump’s speech, it came as no surprise that it was rife with fabrications and conspiracies. After entering a not guilty plea to each of the 34 felony charges, the former president and current contender for president in 2024 said on Wednesday that congressional Republicans should “defund” the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation until they “come to their senses.”Which was taken to mean, “take over the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and make it drop its case against me.”

