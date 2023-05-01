The cruise of a life time, 2025 World Cruise will cover 51 destinations in 116 days

If you are retired or have a ton of money saved up or both Princess Cruises just might have the perfect holiday for your cruise cravings.

The 116 days World Cruise will visit 51 destinations in 26 countries. The cruise will depart from either Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Los Angeles in 2025 and will cover more than 33,500 nautical miles.

Princess Cruises president John Padgett said, “We’re highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered. Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else.”

The cruise will visit popular places like Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, the Mediterranean, Central America, Africa and Asia as well as off-the-beaten-track places such as Montenegro and Taranto, Italy as well as Patmos and Volos in Greece.

It will also provide access to 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Alexandria and Cairo in Egypt where travellers will get to see the pyramid and the ancient treasures of Giza. Other sites include the Singapore Botanical Gardens, the Old City of Dubrovnik, in Croatia, and the Ancient Greek city of Ephesus, Greece; and the Monastery of St John and the Cave of the Apocalpyse.

“This unique voyage includes an overnight in ultra-modern Dubai, as well as 11 “More Ashore” late night calls to enjoy more time exploring the old town of Cartagena, shopping in Casablanca, or making a toast to the nightlife in Sydney. With an array of optional shore excursions, guests can tap into their inner Indiana Jones and discover the Hypogeum of Hal Saflieni – Malta’s oldest underground temple and necropolis.

“In addition they can walk in the footsteps of ancient Romans wandering the District of the Roman Forum in Cartagena, Spain and stand in awe before Leonardo da Vinci’s magnificent ‘The Last Supper’ in Milan, Italy.

The ship is a 964 foot vessel with 16 decks and has 1,107 staterooms and the ability to house 2,200 guests. Prices start at $20,539. Those who pay before May 31, 2023 will be entitled to a five percent Future Cruise Credit on their cruise fare.

