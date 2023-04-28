CONSERVATIVES call BIDEN administration FASCIST after Tucker Carlson removal 

The battle between the conservative and liberals are seemingly at an all time high. Typically, Biden supporters tend to call Republicans fascists. However, the tables seemingly are turning as conservatives are calling liberals fascists. This is due to certain liberals policing language and culture towards others.

The Federalist, an alternative news portal states, during the previous administration, the left was constantly accused of falsely spreading rumours about fascism taking over the country. However, those with proper observation know that such claims were unsubstantiated.

However, what was once unrealistic under the Trump government is now unfolding under the Biden administration. George Orwell’s statement, “Fascism now has no meaning except insofar as it signifies ‘something not desirable’,” seems to hold true in this situation.

This concern grows as the White House’s attention turns to highly regulated corporations, specifically broadcast networks, who are least likely to resist government interference.

What conservatives are saying about the Biden administration?

Don’t stop telling the truth. It’s the battle that is worth it — common sense (@FMTom) April 27, 2023

- Advertisement -

Twitter users are saying that if you spread the truth, the Biden administration will silence you. Now, this is implying towards Tucker Carlson’s removal. Other users agree with this sentiment stating that the truth should not be hidden. Democrat supporters vehemently disagree with this statement citing that Carlson does not talk about the truth.

Conservatives are accusing the liberals of not wanting to hear a different set of opinions. Furthermore, the liberals are receiving accusations of silencing those that do not fit their current narrative. However, liberals are stating that Fox News allegedly admits to lying to their audience. This is just a statement by a Twitter user, it is not rooted in facts.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, Tucker Carlson is receiving immense attention from the conservatives. Currently, his Twitter video has around 40 million views. The post is not even 24 hours old and some state that he is receiving more than what Fox News does in a day.

Absolutely — Rex 🇺🇲 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@rexmjohn) April 27, 2023

There are those that are showing support for the talk show host. Others claim that Fox News was holding him back from getting more popular. Following that, Twitter users claim that he might have a bigger audience base on the social media platform in contrast to national television.

Read More News

- Advertisement -







Related Posts