Mattel introduces Barbie doll to represent a person with Down syndrome

Mattel introduced its first-ever Barbie doll to represent a person with Down syndrome. The new doll is part of the Mattel Barbie Fashionistas line. The new line offers diverse representations of beauty and seeks to empower children with physical disabilities.

Its previous line also had a doll with a prosthetic leg, one with a hearing aid, a doll in a wheelchair and a doll with vitiligo which is a skin condition.

According to a CNN Business report to ensure that it accurately represented people with Down Syndrome, Mattel worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society to get the doll’s shape, features, clothing and accessories correct.

A New Era At Mattel

The National Down Syndrome Society president and CEO Kandi Pickard, said, “This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

Criticism

- Advertisement -

In the past Mattel faced a lot of criticism for giving young girls an unrealistic representation of a woman’s body. Moreover she was always white, slender, blonde, had a narrow waist and a big bust.

In 2016, Mattel did an overhaul and introduced Barbie with four body types and seven skin tones. The new Barbie also had 22 eye color and 24 hairstyles. The Barbie doll who represents a woman with Down syndrome has a shorter frame and longer torso. Her face also has a rounder shape, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and eyes that are slightly slanted in an almond shape which typifies a person who has Down Sydrome.

The doll also has a pink ankle foot orthotics to represent children who wear this to support their legs.

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube Screen grab

Related Posts