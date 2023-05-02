California to FULLY BAN diesel trucks by 2036 while experiencing electrical BLACKOUTS 

Diesel trucks have been the backbone of American consumerism since its conception. The progressive state of California sees fit to eradicate this. However, its environmental drawbacks are questioning environmentalists on the sustainability of using these trucks. Furthermore, the development of electric vehicles is possibly a strong contributor to this decision.

FOX News states that the approval or rejection of the regulation is currently pending in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Given their widespread adoption by other states, California’s vehicle emissions standards carry significant influence.

Under the initiative dubbed Advanced Clean Fleets, California has set a goal of achieving complete electrification of medium and heavy-duty trucks in the state by 2045. Additionally, major fleet operators have the choice to initiate the transition as early as next year.

Twitter users react to California’s brave initiative

It appears that conservative Americans are unhappy with these decisions. There are those who do not believe in the environmental impact that fossil fuels have towards earth. In addition to this, memes depicting Greta Thunberg as the “Lord of the Rings” character are in use to describe the situation.

Your so american. — PanamaRed (@AWSJoe) May 1, 2023

Another user states that California is a “failed state” and that trucks should not deliver anything to the state. Furthermore, the user adds that America should let the state fade in its former glory. This is probably referring to the rising level of homelessness in the state with little to no intervention from the state in resolving the issue.

Lol. They haven’t had blackouts for a very long time and these trucks can charge off peak. — Roger Kirchner II (@i1_roger) April 30, 2023

Some Twitter users state that California is experiencing bad electrical blackouts, especially during the summer. Questions are rising on how the state is able to power electrical vehicles when issues like these are popping up. Democrat supporters state that this isn’t an accurate fact as it “rarely” happens.

ABC states that the heatwaves in the state may impact the electrical production immensely. It appears to be a catch 22 situation as climate change is drastically affecting California’s electrical supply. Unfortunately, one of the ways to curb the solution is to utilise vehicles that consume electricity.

Photo by Marius Matuschzik on Unsplash

