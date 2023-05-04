BIDEN ADMINISTRATION giving $500K for PAKISTANI students to learn about TRANS YOUTH

As time goes on, the Biden administration is getting seen as more unfavourable towards Americans. This is especially due to their stance and priorities outside of America. Americans in general are upset that the money is to be spent overseas rather than trying to fix the country. Furthermore, many are asking the question of the benefits of Pakistani students learning about transgenderism.

According to FOX News, the US State Department is announcing a grant of $500,000 at improving the English language proficiency of Pakistani youth. This grant will assist them in better participating in the global community and preparing them for professional success.

One of the key components of the program is focusing on the professional development of Pakistani transgender youth. The controversial topic will receive f grants of $25,000 to $75,000. The program will provide intensive language courses for transgender youth aged between 13 and 25, as well as for Afghan teachers, students, and young professionals residing in Pakistan.

The initiative aims to support underprivileged communities and promote equal opportunities for all.

Biden’s obsession with transgender youth

This dude loves to give money to everyone except his own people — DudeBro (@soydudebro) May 2, 2023

Americans are not holding their thoughts back against Joe Biden. Some are stating that he is willing to frivolously spend money outside of America rather than fixing his own country. Anti Democrat rhetorics are a common place under the comments section of this tweet.

Recently got rid of some gay people. What do they think we'll do to people who teach KIDS this shit — Evil as fuck (@illkillurdog) May 2, 2023

Others are being sarcastic stating that Pakistanis are seemingly “open” towards the LGBT community. However, actual Pakistanis state that the country is far from this and recently “got rid” of some members of the community. This is another subject up for debate, but getting rid of people simply on their sexuality should not be the norm.

That's what blm really stands for, now i know. — I'm (@nobodysfool68) May 2, 2023

Another Twitter user posts a picture of a BLM sticker. Following that, rather than it being short for Black Lives Matter, it states Biden Loves Minors. This is a popular opinion towards the President of the United States. Regardless, there is no proven factual evidence that supports this particular claim.

The photo above is from Wikipedia.

